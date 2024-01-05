BUA Speaks On EFCC Raiding Its Head Office In Lagos

One of Nigeria’s conglomerates, BUA Group, has debunked claims that its headquarters was raided by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Thursday.

There were reports that EFCC operatives stormed the office of BUA cement in relation to an investigation on the forex transactions of the company.

The reports followed a raid by the anti-grant operatives at the headquarters of BUA’s competitor, Dangote Group of Companies, in Lagos State.

According to the reports, the EFCC besieged the BUA Towers located at PC 32, Churchgate Street, Victoria Island, Lagos State, around 3pm on Thursday and began a search.

But in a statement on Thursday released via its social media platforms, BUA management said claims that its headquarters was raided were false and misleading.

The company, therefore, advised the general public to disregard the rumours being peddled by somee online publications and shared via Whatsapp broadcasts.

The statement reads: “BUA wishes to clarify that its premises were not visited by EFCC today, Thursday, January 4, 2024, neither was it raided, as has been alleged in some online publications and being shared via whatsapp broadcasts. The general public is hereby advised.”