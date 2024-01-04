Two Men Slit Neighbour’s Throat In Kwara

Two men identified as Abdullateef Yakubu and Yakubu Olanrewaju of Shao Garage area, Ilọrin, have been arrested for allegedly slitting the throat of a neighbour over a disagreement.

Naija News learnt that the incident occurred around 12:00 am on Monday at Shao Garage area, Ilọrin, Kwara State.

A source familiar with the incident in an interview with Daily Trust said a brother of the victim, AbdulRazaq Babatunde, was attracted by a loud shout in the neighbourhood and came out, only to find his younger brother, Abubakar Babatunde, in a pool of blood, bleeding from the slit throat.

The source said the victim was subsequently rushed to the University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital ( UITH) for medical attention.

Confirming the incident, the Kwara State Police Command Public Relations Officer, Toun Ejire-Adeyemi, said the two suspects had been arrested and the investigation is ongoing.

She said, “Two persons have been arrested in connection with the matter, and investigation is still ongoing. The needful will be done as soon as we conclude our findings.”

Meanwhile, there is currently distress in Owukpa, a district located in the Ogbadibo Local Government Area of Benue State, as it has transformed into a sanctuary for kidnappers.

Reports obtained by Naija News on Thursday morning revealed no fewer than ten communities are currently being held hostage, as a group of kidnappers unleash terror upon the innocent residents.

Once peaceful areas such as Ankpa, Odobe, Umufu, Ubafu, Atamaka, and Ai-Fam, along with their surrounding regions, are now engulfed in fear due to the relentless criminal activities.

Reports revealed that even commuters are not exempted from the horrifying situation.

Within the past five months, no fewer than 100 individuals have fallen victim to kidnappings, with certain routes proving to be particularly dangerous. The Aho-Ankpa Road and Atakama-Ugbugbu Road are said to have gained infamy as hotspots for criminal activities.

Furthermore, the Orokam-Owukpa road and Okpoga-Aifam road have witnessed numerous incidents.