The World Knows Tinubu Is A Very Compassionate Person – Rivers APC

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State has said that President Bola Tinubu is a very compassionate person.

The Caretaker Committee Chairman of APC in the state, Tony Okocha, said this during a visit to a motherless baby home and the home of the elderly in Port Harcourt, the state capital.

He asserted that it is possible to have a government that has a passion for the less privileged.

Addressing newsmen, Okocha said, “We are in the administration of Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who the world knows as a very compassionate person. And of course, that has cascaded to us here in the state as leaders of the All Progressives Congress in Rivers State. We made deliberate attempts to also share with the indigent homes, the homes of the elderly and the motherless babies.”

Okocha said the visit of the party to the indigent homes would rekindle their hope.

Speaking further, he said, “We need to show that there could be a government that will have compassion for the less privileged. And we are also praying that if we have the opportunity to be in control and in charge of government, we will do better.”

He advised the well-to-do in the state to extend their helping hands to both the people in the homes of the elderly and the motherless baby homes.

This is coming amid the economic downturn in Nigeria.