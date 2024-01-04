Segun Showunmi Knocks Buhari’s Former Minister Over Excuse For Shunning EFCC Invitation

Former Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship aspirant in Ogun State, Segun Showunmi, has taunted former Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management, and Social Development, Sadiya Umar-Farouq, over failure to honour the invitation of the Economic Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Naija News earlier reported that the EFCC is investigating a significant financial scandal, allegedly involving a N37.1 billion fraud during her tenure, reportedly linked to a contractor named James Okwete.

Despite being scheduled to report at the EFCC headquarters in Jabi, Abuja, at 10:00 am on January 3, 2024, Umar-Farouq did not show up, leaving the investigators waiting for over eight hours. There was no official communication from her or her representatives explaining the absence.

The EFCC had written Umar Farouq to appear for questioning in furtherance of the ongoing probe.

But in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday, the EFCC Spokesperson, Dele Oyewale, explained that the former minister sent a letter that she couldn’t honour the invitation because she was indisposed due to health challenges.

Reacting to the development in a post shared on X, Showunmi spoke about how politicians suddenly fall sick when invited to account for the misappropriation of funds while in office.

He wrote: “When they are abusing their office and abusing privilege, they are always well, when it is time to give account they will be screaming health challenges. Run our money if you that’s all.”