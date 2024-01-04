North Central Group Praises Tinubu, Betta Edu’s Intervention In Plateau

A social-cultural group under the aegis of the Plateau Humanitarian Vanguard in the North Central zone has praised President Bola Tinubu and the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Betta Edu for their response to the Plateau communities recently attacked by gunmen.

Recall that following the attacks in some Plateau communities where over 100 persons were killed, Tinubu had directed Edu to do everything possible to provide succour to the victims of the affected communities

Subsequently, Edu distributed food and non-food relief materials to the victims of the attacks in Plateau State on Wednesday.

The Minister also visited affected communities for an on-the-spot assessment of the areas with her counterpart from the Ministry of Defence

Reacting to this development, the group in a statement on Wednesday night, said such humanitarian interventions in the face of hunger and displeasure have given the victims a sense of belonging and ameliorated their pains.

The President of Plateau Humanitarian Vanguard, Jonah Pam said the timely response is a ray of hope to the affected communities.

According to him, “These quick humanitarian interventions mean a lot to the people. A lot is already happening to the displaced people and we believe that any little support from government, individuals and organisations would go a long way to cushion the pains.

“We believe that no amount of humanitarian interventions can bring back our loved ones, but we also know this is not the first of such attacks in the past. What we normally get from the government at the centre is a well-crafted and rehearsed press statement, condemning the attack. And it ends there.

“At least, the coming of Tinubu as President of Nigeria has shown them how things should be done in this situation.

Story continues below advertisement

“We also pray that it does not end in providing humanitarian interventions. The security agencies, especially the military, should live above board and get the perpetrators to pay for the heinous crime. It is a genocide against our people and we would not like it to sleep, as usual,” the statement read in part.”