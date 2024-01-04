Nigerians Are Tired Of Atiku And Others From The Old Stock – Tanko Replies Bwala

The spokesman for the 2023 Labour Party (LP) Presidential Campaign Council, Yunusa Tanko, has said that Nigerians are tired of former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, and others from the “old stock.”

He stated this while reacting to the report that Atiku plans on contesting the 2027 presidential election.

Recall that the campaign spokesperson for the ex-vice president, Daniel Bwala, had on Tuesday night confirmed that his principal would contest the 2027 presidential election.

Reacting to Bwala’s confirmation while speaking during an interview with The Punch on Wednesday, Tanko insisted that Nigerians are interested in people that have their best interest at heart.

Tanko, who confirmed that the LP flag bearer, Peter Obi, would contest the 2027 presidential election, said the former Anambra State governor wanted to see Nigeria working for all.

He said “Anybody who wants to show ambition and start building at the moment, it is the person’s fundamental rights. But, we believe that we have the interest of people at heart. And the people are tilting towards us, especially the Nigerian youths. They are tired of the old stock

“So even if anybody coming from the old stock still wants to run for election, we wish him all the best. But it could have been better for them to support a younger generation like Peter Obi in the form of uniting this country so that we can move forward collectively. That will have made more sense and more appreciative to the Nigerian people at the moment.”