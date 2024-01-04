Nigerian Student Breaks Guinness World Record For Longest Painting Marathon

A Nigerian student, Chancellor Ahaghotu, at the Savannah College of Art and Design in Atlanta, Georgia, USA, has been announced as a new Guinness World Record (GWR) holder for the longest painting marathon.

Having painted continuously for an impressive 100 hours, Ahaghotu surpassed the previous record held by Belgian painter Roland Palmaerts, who set the mark in 2013 with a 60-hour painting marathon.

On Wednesday, in a post on its official handle, GWR announced that Ahaghotu broke its 10-year-old record after a 100-hour marathon painting.

“After painting for 100 consecutive hours, Chancellor Ahaghotu, a Nigerian art student, has broken a decade-old record for the longest painting marathon”, the GWR said.

Ahaghotu showcased exceptional creativity by painting 106 pieces, each portraying diverse subjects ranging from celebrities and plants to animals and food items.

Speaking of his new achievements, Ahaghotu stated that the painting represents “my different mood and feeling.”

“There was joy and celebration when I completed the 100 hours. It was a new experience for me, and I am glad that I completed it,” Ahaghotu said.