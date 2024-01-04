I Pray To Win The Grammy Every Day I Wake Up – Davido

Afrobeats superstar, David Adeleke, aka Davido has revealed that he earnestly wishes to win the Grammy.

Davido said that his daily prayer is to bag the international award.

Naija News reports that Davido is nominated in three categories at the 2024 Grammys.

His fourth studio album, ‘Timeless,’ was nominated in the Best Global Music Album category, while ‘Unavailable’ and ‘Feel’ were nominated in the Best African Music Performance and Best Global Music Performance categories, respectively.

Speaking in a recent interview with GQ, Davido said everyone one knows that he is earnestly praying to win the award.

He said: “Everybody knows what one of my prayer points is now. I have been nominated for three Grammys. So, everybody knows what I am praying for every day I wake up.”

Davido will contest with his compatriot, Burna Boy, alongside Arooj Aftab, Silvana Estrada, Béla Fleck, Falu and Gaurav Shah for the Best Global Music Performance gong.

He would also lock horns with Burna Boy, Susana Baca, Shakti, and Bokante in the Best Global Music Album category.

Story continues below advertisement

In the Best African Music Performance category, he will face off with familiar names: Asake, Ayra Starr, Burna Boy and South Africa’s Tyla.