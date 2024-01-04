How Can Someone As Valueless As Atiku Be A Threat To APC In 2027 – Ibrahim Knocks Bwala

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has described plans by former vice-president, Atiku Abubakar to contest in the 2027 election as the most laughable news of 2024.

The APC Director of Publicity, Bala Ibrahim stated this on Wednesday in an interview with The Punch.

Recall that the spokesperson for the the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) flag bearer, Daniel Bwala, had on Tuesday night confirmed that his principal would contest the presidential election in 2027.

Atiku attempted to become Nigeria’s President six times but was unsuccessful in 1993, 2007, 2011, 2015, 2019, and 2023.

Reacting to Bwala’s announcement, the APC publicity director argued that Atiku does not have any political value, adding that he would lose the 2027 election heavily.

He insisted that Atiku is valueless and cannot be considered a threat to the ruling party.

According to him, “Our party, which is the All Progressive Congress, thrashed Atiku not once, not twice. Even when we thought he had the energy and little credibility to make him viable to Nigerians, we defeated him completely.

“How can someone who is just trying to regain his balance be a threat to the APC come 2027? That is unthinkable; Atiku can never be a threat to the APC. He wasn’t a threat when he had little value. How can he be a threat when he is already valueless? It’s a dream that will not come to pass.’’

Ibrahim added, “Atiku should better forget about politics completely. I think this is the imagination of Bwala and a few others around him. And it only goes to tell you that Atiku is surrounded by people who mislead him because anybody who has real feelings and concern for Atiku will not advise him to run against Tinubu again; not in the far future.

Story continues below advertisement

“This is not an issue of concern to the APC at all. Atiku is not a force to reckon with. He has never been a force to reckon with and he cannot be in 2027 when he must have diminished in terms of political value. We have not gotten to the bridge, but when we get there we will cross it.”