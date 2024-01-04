Fake Result: Why Undercover Journalist Was Able To Go Through NYSC Twice – Minister

The Minister of Education, Tahir Mamman, has blamed technology for the double deployment of an undercover journalist, Umar Audu for the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) scheme.

The Minister said the failure of technology was responsible for the mix-up but plans have been set in motion to avoid a future occurrence.

Naija News reports Mamman made the submission on Wednesday while speaking about the investigative report by Audu in which the journalist was able to obtain a University degree from Benin Republic in under two months and used the same to participate in the NYSC scheme.

“I presume that’s a failure of technology. Sometimes, it happens. So, it’s for the technical people to answer that,” Mamman said.

Audu, who had previously served in the NYSC scheme, was again deployed for the scheme and posted to Cross River State with the fake certificate obtained from Benin Republic.

Speaking on the development, Mamman added that he had already discussed with the Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, “so that we simply have one identification system in our country and don’t carry different identification everywhere we go.”

Minister Lists Results From Other Countries That Will Be Banned

The Minister of Education in Nigeria, Tahir Mamman, has listed some other countries that will be affected by the decision of the federal government to suspend accreditation and evaluation of results from such countries.

Speaking on Wednesday during an appearance on Channels Television, Mamman said the hammer of the federal government won’t be limited to results from Benin Republic and Togo alone.

According to him, the sanction of the federal government will be extended to results from countries like Uganda, Kenya and Niger Republic.