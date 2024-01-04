EFCC Mulls Buhari’s Ex-Minister Arrest As Suspended NSIPA Boss Spends Second Night In Custody

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) is set to arrest the former Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq, following her failure, on Wednesday, to honour an invitation by the anti-graft agency.

Naija News understands that the EFCC is investigating a significant financial scandal, allegedly involving a N37.1 billion fraud during her tenure, reportedly linked to a contractor named James Okwete.

Despite being scheduled to report at the EFCC headquarters in Jabi, Abuja, at 10:00 am on January 3, 2024, Umar-Farouq did not show up, leaving the investigators waiting for over eight hours. There was no official communication from her or her representatives explaining the absence.

The EFCC had written Umar Farouq to appear for questioning in furtherance of the ongoing probe.

Speaking to The PUNCH, an EFCC investigator revealed that the interrogation team had to retire from work at about 6 pm when they were confident that the former minister would not show up.

“We just closed from work now because she didn’t show up today, and it’s 6 pm already. It’s certain that she’s never going to show up today,” the investigator said.

A senior EFCC official disclosed that operatives of the agency might arrest the former minister within the week if she fails to voluntarily appear before investigators at the EFCC’s Headquarters as officially requested by the commission.

“Hajia Sadiya didn’t show up at our office today for interrogation. In fact, she kept interrogators waiting for hours. Meanwhile, our operatives may arrest her this week and bring her in for questioning if she fails to show up tomorrow,” the official said.

The ex-minister could not be reached for comments on Wednesday. Also, when contacted, Umar Farouq’s former media aide, Nnaka Ikem, did not respond to phone calls and text messages.

In related news, the suspended National Co-ordinator and Chief Executive Officer of the National Social Investment Programme Agency, Halima Shehu, who was arrested and detained by EFCC operatives, has spent a second night in detention.

Shehu, formerly in charge of the Conditional Cash Transfer Programme during Umar-Farouk’s tenure, was also arrested over the ongoing N27.1bn fraud probe.

Senior anti-graft sources revealed that Shehu was indicted in connection with the alleged 37.1bn fraud as the former National Coordinator of the Conditional Cash Transfer Programme under the ministry.