Arsenal Goalkeeper Declares Interest In Joining Super Eagles Of Nigeria

The Super Eagles of Nigeria, who seem to be having a problem in their goalkeeping department, now have an option in Arsenal’s goalkeeper, Arthur Okonkwo.

According to a report by Dailycannon, Arthur Okonkwo, who is a former England Under-18 international, has agreed to play for the Super Eagles.

Okonkwo is a product of the Arsenal youth system and gained promotion to the club’s senior team on July 1, 2021.

However, the 22-year-old goalkeeper hasn’t been able to establish himself at the Emirates Stadium. Hence, he has played for a couple of clubs on loan.

He was at a lower-league club, Crewe Alexandra, between July 29, 2022, and January 16, 2023. Afterward, he moved to the Austrian Bundesliga club, Sturm Graz on loan on January 16, 2023.

Arthur Okonkwo is currently playing for English League Two club, Wrexham where he has made 17 appearances in which he conceded 15 goals and recorded 8 clean sheets.

Even though he is playing for a lower league club on loan, Super Eagles coach Jose Peseiro and the NFF have been monitoring his progress.

Reports claimed that coach Peseiro has been making efforts to convince the Nigerian-born British goalkeeper to switch allegiance to Nigeria long before now. The plan was to include the goalkeeper in his 2023 AFCON squad.

However, that will be impossible at this point since the competition is just nine days away. But Arthur Okonkwo’s commitment to join Nigeria’s national team will come in handy for the team beyond the 2023 AFCON as the country is yet to have a reliable first-choice goalkeeper.