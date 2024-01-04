AFCON 2023: CAF Announces $7m Cash Prize For Winner (See Other Prizes)

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) on Thursday revealed that the winner of the 2023 AFCON tournament will go home with a cash prize of $7 million.

The continental football governing body made the disclosure in a statement on its website.

Naija News reports the amount represents a 40 percent increase compared to the prize earning from the last AFCON tournament.

According to CAF, the tournament’s runner-up will now get $4 million, while each of the two semi-finalists will receive $2.5 million, and each of the four quarter-finalists will get $1.3 million.

Speaking on the development, CAF President, Dr. Patrice Motsepeon said he believes the increase would contribute to the development of football in the participating countries.

He said: “CAF has made significant progress over the past two years in increasing the prize money of the AFCON and all its other major competitions.

“We have increased the prize money of the AFCON winner to USD 7,000,000 which is a 40% increase from the previous AFCON prize money.

“I am confident that a portion of the prize money will contribute to developing football and also benefit all the football stakeholders, as well as assist our member associations with their administrations.”

Naija News reports that the 2023 AFCON tournament will be held from January 13 to February 11 in Ivory Coast.

The Super Eagles of Nigeria are drawn in Group A alongside hosts, Ivory Coast, Equatorial Guinea and Guinea Bissau.