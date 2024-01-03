Top Nigerian Newspaper Headlines For Today, Wednesday, 3rd January, 2024

Good morning Nigeria. Welcome to the Naija News roundup of top newspaper headlines in Nigeria for today, Wednesday, 3rd January 2024.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved the appointment of Dr Akindele Egbuwalo as the acting Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and the National Coordinator of the National Social Investment Programme Agency (NSIPA).

Naija News reports that until his appointment, Egbuwalo was the National N-Power Programme manager.

Recall that the president had directed the suspension of Halima Shehu as the NSIPA boss over allegations of corruption and financial malfeasance.

According to Channels Television, Egbuwalo will be in an acting capacity as the NSIPA NC/CEO pending the conclusion of the investigation into Shehu.

Recall that Shehu was appointed by President Tinubu in October 2023, and her appointment was confirmed by the Senate on October 18, 2023.

A controversy has emerged within the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) regarding the suspension of its Ondo State Chairman, Fatai Adams.

Naija News had earlier reported that the State Working Committee announced Adams’ suspension for alleged anti-party activities.

However, the National Working Committee (NWC) of the PDP swiftly countered the suspension, declaring it illegal and ineffective.

PDP spokesman, Debo Ologunagba, stated late Tuesday that the action was not in line with the party’s constitution and established rules.

The NWC emphasized that no State Working Committee holds the authority to suspend a state chairman without proper recourse to the NWC, as mandated by the PDP Constitution.

A former Senate Chief Whip, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, has urged Nigerians to give President Bola Tinubu’s administration two or three years to fix the economy.

Naija News reports that Kalu made this known on Tuesday in Koli-Edda in Afikpo South Local Government Area of Ebonyi State, during a courtesy visit to the Ebonyi Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Stanley Okoro-Emegha.

The former governor of Abia state said Nigerians should be patient with Tinubu, stressing he was working assiduously to reposition the country’s economy and restore its lost glory.

He said, “The APC government is cutting the cloth into pieces. Before you sew a cloth you will first cut it into pieces before you start sewing the cloth; so, Tinubu is busy cutting the cloth into pieces.

“So, give us another three years or two years; people are suffering we understand that, give us more two years for the cloth we want to sew to be sewn very well.”

Men in military uniform suspected to be Boko Haram terrorists have reportedly killed 12 persons and abducted one in Gatamarwa and Tsiha communities in Chibok Local Government Area of Borno State.

Confirming the attack, the Police Public Relations officer, Borno State Command, ASP Nahum Daso Kenneth, said 12 corpses were recovered.

He said: “The gunmen shot sporadically at the people in the two communities. So far, 12 corpses were recovered and two were injured.”

The security agency spokesperson said the police commissioner and other security heads had ordered discreet investigation into the matter to bring the perpetrators to book.

The terrorists reportedly stormed the community of Gatamarwa around 5 pm on Monday during the New Year celebration.

Sources told Daily Trust on Tuesday that insurgents carrying weapons stormed the communities in large number.

The governor of Gombe State, Inuwa Yahaya, declared on Tuesday that Nigerians would soon experience the benefits of the removal of fuel subsidy.

Yahaya made this statement in Gombe during the inauguration of the second phase of the state’s palliative distribution to residents.

He emphasized that President Bola Tinubu, in collaboration with state governors, was actively working to alleviate the challenges arising from the petrol subsidy removal and end the associated hardships.

Governor Inuwa Yahaya expressed that significant investments were underway to lift Nigerians out of their current economic challenges.

A former Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Lasun Yusuf, has strongly criticized the former Osun State Governor and immediate past Interior Minister, Rauf Aregbesola, for his recent statements about his political future in 2024.

Speaking on a private radio station in Osogbo, Yusuf dismissed Aregbesola’s aspirations, stating that he is “hallucinating” about returning to a leadership role in Osun State politics.

He asserted that Aregbesola’s era of influence has ended and firmly believes that Aregbesola can no longer become a leader in any political system in the state.

The federal government of Nigeria has taken a decision to suspend the evaluation and accreditation of degree certificates from Benin Republic and Togo.

This development was announced in a statement on Tuesday, January 2, signed by Augustina Obilor-Duru on behalf of the spokesperson for the Federal Ministry of Education.

She noted that the suspension is with immediate effect.

The government in the statement, lamented that “some Nigerians deploy nefarious means and unconscionable methods to get a Degree with the end objective of getting graduate job opportunities for which they are not qualified.”

The statement added that the suspension would remain in place pending the outcome of an investigation involving the Ministries of Foreign Affairs and Education of Nigeria and the two countries, as well as the Department of State Security Services (DSS), and the National Youths Service Corps (NYSC).

In the aftermath of the tragic assaults that resulted in the loss of over 190 lives in Plateau State, governors of the North-Central region on Tuesday visited Governor Caleb Mutfwang.

Physically present at the meeting were Governors Hyacinth Alia of Benue, Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa, and Umaru Bago of Niger Republic.

Notably, Governors Yahaya Bello of Kogi and AbdulRahman AbdulRasaq of Kwara were absent, and no explanation was provided for their non-attendance.

During their presence at the Plateau State Government House, the governors extended a collective donation of N100 million on behalf of the North-Central region.

Former Ekiti State Governor, Kayode Fayemi has revealed that he almost declined the offer to become the Minister of Solid Mineral Development under the administration of former President Muhammadu Buhari.

Making this disclosure in an interview with ThisDay newspaper, the one-time minister disclosed that he was surprised when his name was announced as the minister in charge of solid minerals.

Naija News reports that Fayemi stated that he expected the former president to appoint him to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The former minister claimed that he told his wife that he was going to decline the appointment because he did not want to embarrass himself.

Former Governor of Ogun State, Olusegun Osoba, has revealed that President Bola Tinubu will soon sign an executive order to discourage Nigerians from hoarding cash in their houses.

Making this disclosure during an interview with Arise TV, the former governor disclosed that the executive order will encourage Nigerians to bring out funds that they have stockpiled in their homes into the bank’s vault.

“During my discussion with President Bola Tinubu on Christmas Day, he disclosed to me that he is preparing a document to encourage Nigerians to bring out hidden funds that are currently out of the banking system and causing cash scarcity,” Osoba said.

Story continues below advertisement

Naija News reports that his comment comes as Nigerians continue to face difficulties in getting access to cash.

That’s the top Nigerian newspaper headlines for today. Read more Nigerian news on Naija News. See you again tomorrow.