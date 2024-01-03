See What Davido Did To Get Back At Social Media Trolls

Nigerian award-winning singer, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has revealed what he did to get back at social media trolls.

Naija News reports that Davido, in a recent interview with GQ, said trolls always mock him over his hoarse voice on X (formerly Twitter), and he decided to make something out of it.

According to the ‘Stand Strong’ crooner, he bought a multi-million-naira frog pendant from Ice Box to get back at social media trolls.

He said: “I made a frog pendant because my voice is hoarse, and they [trolls] were calling me frog on Twitter. I was like, you know what? I’m going to make a chain out of that sh*t.”

Meanwhile, Nollywood actress, Kate Henshaw, has expressed her lack of admiration for Nigerian singer, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido.

Naija News reports that the movie star, in an interview with media personality, Chude Jideonwu, said she is not a fan of Davido or likes him.

When asked about her reason, Kate cited Davido’s failure to greet her during their encounter, leaving a feeling of disrespect.

She also clarified that she had no personal issues with him and acknowledged his generosity, particularly his charitable acts, such as giving money donated on his birthday to orphanages.

The thespian also praised Davido’s role in the movie Coming to America.