Four Months After, Emir Of Ilorin Reacts To Tinubu’s Appointment Of Fagbemi As Attorney General

The Emir of Ilorin, Ibrahim Kolapo Sulu Gambari, has hailed the appointment of Prince Lateef Fagbemi (SAN) as the Attorney General of the Federation by President Bola Tinubu.

Naija News recalls that Fagbemi was among the first batch of ministers sworn into office in August 2023 to serve in different capacities under the incumbent administration led by President Tinubu.

Speaking on Tuesday, January 2, 2024, the Emir of Ilorin remarked that the incumbent Attorney General of the Federation, Fagbemi, is worthy of the appointment given to him.

Gambari expressed optimism that the AGF will bring desired reforms to the justice sector.

Naija News understands that Fagbemi was at the palace of the Emir yesterday on a courtesy visit.

In a statement issued by the AGF’s Special Assistant on Communication & Publicity, Kamarudeen Ogundele, the Emir expressed his admiration for the AGF, describing him as a source of pride for Kwara.

The Emir also commended President Tinubu for appointing the AGF.

Having known Fagbemi for over three decades, the monarch expressed confidence in his ability to uphold justice and combat corruption.

Furthermore, the Emir praised Fagbemi as a philanthropist and esteemed figure in the legal field, highlighting his significant contributions to legal jurisprudence.

Gambari ended his remark by offering prayers for the AGF’s successful tenure in office.

In September last year, the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi, revealed why he accepted to serve in the cabinet of President Bola Tinubu.

Fagbemi revealed that he accepted to work in President Tinubu’s government to contribute his quota to the progress and development of the country.

He noted that he was surprised when he was nominated as a minister because he did not lobby for it.

Naija News reports that the AGF stated this while speaking in Ado-Ekiti, the Ekiti State capital, when he was hosted to a reception by members of the Emmanuel Chambers led by the leader and founder of the Afe Babalola University, Aare Afe Babalola (SAN).

The event was attended by top lawyers in the country, including Chief Akin Olujimi (SAN), Chief Niyi Akintola (SAN), Adebayo Adenipekun (SAN) and the national secretary of the All Progressives Congress, Senator Ajibola Bashiru.

The minister, who was the second lawyer from the chambers to be made Attorney General of the Federation after Chief Akin Olujimi, explained that he was already collating the views and ideas of stakeholders towards having a blueprint for the nation’s justice system in line with the agenda of the president for the country.

While commending his colleagues and friends for organizing the reception, he stated that the contributions of Afe Babalola to his success and achievement in the legal profession were immeasurable and unmatched, promising not to disappoint the chambers in his new role.

“I did not submit any application nor lobby to be made the minister. I know a lot of people have been insinuating and I can say that I don’t know anything about the ministerial nomination. The president told me that, ‘Don’t allow anyone to deceive you, I want you that is why I appointed you. In fact, I did not have a CV as of the time I was nominated because I have never needed it in my life and when I got to the DSS, they were surprised I didn’t have a prepared CV.

“I have accepted this responsibility and all I need is your advice. We cannot all be saying the way they(Politicians) have been doing it we don’t like it, then you leave them. I am not a politician but we should be there to make a change in our country.

“Getting to a position is not the issue but maintaining the status of such a position is the issue and that is why I said it is a challenge because I know hopes are high. As I mentioned earlier, you don’t just come out and say this is what I will do, you must also follow up with how you will do it.

“And that is why all the critical stakeholders are being engaged to have their inputs, harmonize their views, then come out with what I will call a blueprint, in line with the Mr President’s Renewed hope agenda.

“The issue of transformation of the country is not a one-man business. People make the mistake of thinking that it belongs to the federal government alone, that is not correct. The correct position is to appreciate the fact that Nigeria is a federation and when you talk about a federation, each segment has to man its post,” Fagbemi had said.