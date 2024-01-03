Five Countries With 100 Or More Goals In AFCON History

There are at least 54 countries in Africa but only five of them have scored 100 or more goals in the Africa Cup Of Nations (AFCON).

On January 13, the 34th edition of AFCON will take center stage, and one of the feats some countries will aim to achieve is joining the 100-plus goals club.

Currently, Egypt who have won the AFCON a record 7 times have the highest number of goals in the tournament as expected. They currently have a massive 168 goals and they will be aiming to score more and probably win the title once again after 13-year wait.

Interestingly, Ivory Coast, who are the hosts of the 2023 edition of the tournament and have won the title just twice, are the second country with the highest number of goals in AFCON. They have scored 142 goals in the tournament.

Nigeria who have won the tournament three times and have the highest number of bronze medals (8), are the third all-time highest goalscorers in AFCON. They have scored 137 goals in the tournament.

Cameroon with five AFCON titles are the 4th highest goalscorers in the tournament. They have 137 goals just like the Super Eagles of Nigeria.

The 5th all time highest goalscorers in the tournament is Ghana who have won the title four times. They have scored 133 goals in the tournament.

Two countries that are most likely to hit the 100 goals club in 2023 AFCON:

Algeria and Tunisia are the two most likely countries to hit the 100 goals mark in the forthcoming 2023 AFCON.

In the history of the tournament, Algeria who have won the tournament twice, have scored 94 goals. While Tunisia who have won the tournament just once, have scored 99 goals in the tournament.