Fake Result: Nigerians Currently Enrolled In De-listed Togo, Benin Universities Are Criminals – Education Minister Says

The Minister of Education, Tahir Mamman, has tagged Nigerian students currently enrolled in higher institutions that have been de-listed by the Nigerian government as criminals.

Making this claim while speaking on Channels TV’s Politics Today on Wednesday, the education minister disclosed that he had no sympathy for Nigerian students affected by the de-listing of the foreign universities, adding that no Nigerian students should be associated with such institutions.

“The students that patronize them ( the de-listed institutions) are not victims but criminals because no students from Nigeria have any business going to such places where they go there pay money, disappear and reappear afterwards with what they call qualifications, which are not qualifications at all, I have no sympathy for them instead they are part of the criminal chain that should be arrested,” the minister said.

Naija News reports that his comment comes after The federal government of Nigeria suspended the evaluation and accreditation of degree certificates from Benin Republic and Togo.

The development was announced in a statement on Tuesday, January 2, signed by the spokesperson for the Federal Ministry of Education, Augustina Obilor-Duru.

She noted that the suspension is with immediate effect.

The government in the statement, lamented that “some Nigerians deploy nefarious means and unconscionable methods to get a Degree with the end objective of getting graduate job opportunities for which they are not qualified.”

The statement added that the suspension would remain in place pending the outcome of an investigation involving the Ministries of Foreign Affairs and Education of Nigeria and the two countries, as well as the Department of State Security Services (DSS), and the National Youths Service Corps (NYSC).

The action follows the investigative report by Daily Nigerian Newspaper titled “UNDERCOVER: How DAILY NIGERIAN reporter bagged Cotonou varsity degree in 6 weeks”.