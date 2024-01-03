Celebrities, Fans Mark Mohbad’s 28th Posthumous Birthday

Nigerian celebrities and fans commemorated late singer, Ilerioluwa Aloba, known as Mohbad, on social media, marking what would have been his 28th birthday.

Mohbad, previously associated with Marlian Records, passed away at 27 on September 12, 2023. He had left the label to start his own, ‘Imolenization’.

The Lagos State Police Command had launched an investigation following debates over the circumstances of Mohbad’s death.

His body was exhumed for an autopsy on September 21, 2023. A nurse involved in his treatment before his passing was also arrested.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed that the autopsy was completed, with results pending.

The official findings from the autopsy have not been released to the public as of now.

Taking to her X handle, Big Brother Naija’s former housemate, Tasha, posted a picture of Mohbad with the caption “Happy Birthday Mohbad 🤍🕊”

A friend of Mohbad and musician, Bella Shmurda also posted Mohbad’s picture on his Instagram handle (Bella_Shmurda), saying, “Happy posthumous birthday my brother my friend Oba Imole💡. Rest in power💐❤. Love u forever and I miss u💔”

Musician, Bad Boy Timz promised to always love and celebrate the late Mohbad. He posted a video of him and Mohbad with the caption “Happy Posthumous Birthday my Friend Mohbad Oba Imole! If I knew this was the last time I’d see you, I would’ve stayed a little longer! I’ll love & celebrate you forever my soldier 🕊🕯❤”

On his Instagram handle (@Obaksolo) posted, “Happy posthumous birthday oba Imole💡. Rest in power💐❤. Love u forever nd I miss u💔 #mohbad”

Also, a fellow music colleague, Seyi Vibez posted “Happy birthday MOH” on his Instagram story.

Popular Music & Entertainment Executive, Dami Adenuga (@DamiAdenuga), expressed his love for the late act, saying, “Today is Mohbad’s posthumous birthday, may he rest in peace. We miss him dearly.”

A user Odinaka (@TheAjibolaGrey) tweeted, “Happy birthday Mohbad, your light will continue to shine forever. You will forever be a light and a superstar. ❤❤”

Asiwaju Lerry tweeted “Happy Posthumous Birthday, Mohbad. You shall never be forgotten. 💡❤”

@blaccmajek tweeted “Happy Birthday Mohbad, wish you were here to enjoy your achievements 🕊” with a picture of Mohbad.

Another X user, @Aina_Emmanuel22, called for justice for the late singer, “Happy posthumous birthday Mohbad(IMOLE) 🕯💡 #justiceformohbad”

Story continues below advertisement

@JaphethDC__ hailed the music prowess of Mohbad. He posted “Mohbad for don gives us another banger for his birthday like this, Happy Posthumous Birthday Mohbad. 🕊🤍” with pictures of the last “Blessed” album Mohbad released.