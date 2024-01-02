Why I Decided To Embrace Peace And Accept Tinubu’s Resolutions – Fubara

Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State has said his decision to allow peace to reign and resolve the political crisis in the state was a result of his love for the people.

Fubara also stated that his decision to embrace the eight-point resolution following the intervention of President Bola Tinubu in the Rivers crisis was not borne out of fear, but for peace to reign in the state and out of respect for elders.

He said this while addressing Rivers people at the maiden state banquet held by his administration at the Government House, Port Harcourt, on Monday, to celebrate the New Year.

Fubara stated that his administration would not be enmeshed in any dirty political war that would hinder the promising prospects of development in the state.

The governor said his administration was determined to leave a legacy of unity and development in the state and not a legacy of political apprehension.

He said, “Every decision that we have taken is not borne out of fear but because we have the interest of our people and we have respect for elders.

“I’m appealing to every one of us to embrace peace. We need this peace because our intention for the state is not for our interest but for the development of the state.

“So when we are faced with this type of situation we consider the actions and reactions. Who is going to suffer? Fubara will not suffer, but one million supporters will suffer.

“I want to leave you with only this message, we will not disappoint you. We also will not be involved in any dirty fighting because we know that we are going to be the losers.

Therefore, whatever it will take as seen in our decisions, yesterday (Sunday) a lot of people were worried about why would the Speaker resign. It is to tell you what we can do for peace to reign.”