Transfer Update On Mbappe, Phillips, Kimmich, Dier, Dragusin, Ziyech, Others

Real Madrid and Liverpool reportedly have access to Paris Saint-Germain attacker, Kylian Mbappe, 25, whose contract is expected to expire at the end of this season, according to Le Parisian.

Paris St-Germain and Chelsea are the front-runners to sign 27-year-old English midfielder Kalvin Phillips from Manchester City this January, the Telegraph claimed.

Manchester United and Liverpool will be leading the chase to sign 28-year-old German midfielder, Joshua Kimmich when his Bayern Munich contract expires at the end of the current season, according to the AS.

Liverpool and Tottenham are considering making summer offers for Hwang Hee-Chan, a 27-year-old South Korean forward with Wolves, Football Insider reported.

Tottenham intends to complete the signing of Genoa centre-back, Radu Dragusin, 21, by the end of the week, the Mail claimed.

West Ham has made contact with Tottenham to sign England defender, Eric Dier, who has lost favor since Ange Postecoglou’s arrival, according to Football Transfers.

Many teams, including Manchester City, are interested in 18-year-old defender, Leny Yoro, but Lille placed a whopping £78 million price tag on him, Le 10 Sport claimed.

Hakim Ziyech, a 30-year-old Moroccan winger, may rejoin Chelsea this month as Galatasaray look to terminate his loan deal, NTV Spor claimed.

Liverpool are keeping an eye on Genoa’s 22-year-old Danish midfielder Morten Frendrup, though a January deal looks unlikely, Liverpool Echo reported.

Nottingham Forest have started negotiations with Paris St-Germain to re-sign 37-year-old Costa Rican goalkeeper, Keylor Navas, who spent the second half of the previous season on loan at the City Ground, Football Insider reported.

Newcastle United are interested in Chelsea’s 19-year-old Brazilian defender Andrey Santos ahead of the expiration of his loan deal with Nottingham Forest this month, Football 365 claimed.