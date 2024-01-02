Tinubu Govt To Spend N100 Billion On School Feeding Programmes In 2024

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has said N100 billion has been allocated for the school feeding programmes in the 2024 budget.

Tinubu stated that the allocation would serve as a stimulant to encourage attendance in schools and reduce the problem of out-of-school children.

The Nigerian leader made the disclosure on Monday during the signing of the 2024 appropriation bill into law in the State House in Abuja.

The President also confirmed that the budget, christened “Renewed Hope”, is anchored on reducing the recurrent expenditure, but increasing capital expenditure.

He said: “One of the priority areas of the bill we just passed is the N100 billion provision for the feeding of school children. I believe that is a stimulant that will encourage school enrolment and also address malnutrition among school children.

“I will be meeting with local government at sub-national levels so that we can collaborate and jointly implement an all-inclusive programme.”

Earlier in December, Tinubu ordered the reintroduction of the school feeding programme and mandated its transfer from the Humanitarian Ministry to the Education Ministry.

Story continues below advertisement



The programme, previously halted under former President Muhammadu Buhari, will now fall under the Education Ministry’s purview, aiming to not only provide nutritious meals to pupils but also encourage attendance and enhance learning.