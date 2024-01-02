Nigerians Will Be Able To Process Their Passports Without Human Contact From January 8 – Tunji-Ojo

The Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, has revealed that all is now set for Nigerians to be able to apply and complete their passport application process online without human contact.

According to the Minister, the automation of the passport application process will begin on January 8, 2024.

He stated this on Monday in Abuja during an inspection of facilities of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) alongside the Comptroller General (CG) of the Service, Wura-Ola Adepoju.

Tunji-Ojo added that the move is part of the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Tinubu.

“We are good to go live,” Tunji-Ojo said.

He added that, “We are starting the training and on January 8, the solution will be live and direct for Nigerians to have a good feel, a sweet experience based on the Renewed Hope of Mr President.

“We have been able to reduce human contact in passport acquisition to the minimum,” the minister said, adding that the new initiative will enhance the security architecture of the country as well as the comfort and convenience of Nigerians.

The process is expected to include uploading passport photos and supporting documents.