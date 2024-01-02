Kano Governor, Yusuf Speaks On Fighting SSG, Bichi, Sacking Him From Office

The Kano State Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf, has denied reports about the sacking of the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Abdullahi Baffa Bichi.

He also debunked news of a misunderstanding between himself and the SSG.

Naija News reports Governor Yusuf made the clarification on Tuesday after swearing in some newly appointed Permanent Secretaries.

According to him, the SSG is still in his position and the Head of Service is only holding the post in acting capacity because of Bichi’s current absence.

“Someone was saying that he was there when we engaged in two fighting. This is the highest level of ignorance but we pray God should relieve them.

“SSG is still there in his position unshakable and we are thankful to him for the kind of contributions he gave and hope when he returns he sustains the tempo.

“While Head of Service holds the position in his (SSG’s) absence doesn’t mean that he was sacked. We have not relieved him of his position,” the Governor said.

It is understood that the SSG is currently out of the country in Saudi Arabia seeking medical attention, while the Head of Civil Service, Abdullahi Musa, was directed to hold the office in an acting capacity.

Since then, there has been widely circulated news across social media, especially from members of the opposition party, that the duo had a fallout after the arrest of a Senior Special Assistant to the Governor caught siphoning foodstuff (palliative) meant to be distributed to the vulnerable people.

Story continues below advertisement

The SSA was believed to be from the quarters of the SSG, and his public prosecution triggered his boss, who reportedly complained bitterly to the governor.