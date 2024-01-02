Abductors Of Nasarawa LG Chair Demand N50 Million Ransom

In Nasarawa State, kidnappers have demanded a ransom of N50 million for the release of Akwanga Local Government Council Chairman, Alhaji Safiyanu Isah Andaha, and Adamu Umar Tanko.

The two were abducted last night along the Adaha-Akwanga road.

The kidnapping, which occurred at about 8:30 pm, was confirmed by Haruna Kassimu, the Special Adviser on Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs to the Nasarawa State Governor.

A family source, preferring to remain anonymous, revealed to Vanguard that negotiations are ongoing between the family and the abductors.

The Nasarawa State Police Command is actively investigating the incident.

The Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Ramhan Nansel, stated that Commissioner of Police, Umar Nadada has deployed personnel for the potential rescue of the victims.

He said, “The police, in collaboration with other security agencies, are currently on the trail of the kidnappers to ensure the release of the council chairman and the other victim.”

Nansel therefore urged members of the public, especially people from villages around the area, to provide the police with credible information that would lead to the rescue of the abducted and the arrest of the perpetrators.