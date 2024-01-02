Fubara May Appoint Former Rivers Speaker As New Chief Of Staff

Following the resignation of Hon. Edison Ehie as Speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly, reports have emerged claiming that Governor Siminalayi Fubara may appoint him as his new Chief of Staff.

Recall that the lawmaker, who represented Ahoada-East Constituency 2 in the State House of Assembly, in a statement, also vacated his seat as a member of the House.

Naija News reports that Edison’s resignation was contained in a letter dated December 29, 2023, and signed by him.

The letter was addressed to the Chairman, Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Mahmood Yakubu.

The letter read, ”This is to inform you of my voluntary resignation as Speaker and member of the 10th River State House of Assembly representing Ahoada- East Constituency II with effect from the date of this letter (29th, December 2023).

“I wish to deeply appreciate my colleagues and the people of my Constituency for the rare opportunity to serve and hope to continue to give my utmost best in service to River State subsequently.

“Kindly accept the assurance of my highest esteem at all times.”

Sources hinted to Leadership Newspaper that Ehie resigned his position to allegedly create a vacuum in the House to accommodate some of the resolutions of the Abuja peace pact.

The sources also suggested that the decision was to allegedly pave the way for his appointment as the Chief of Staff to the Governor, even though the current Chief of Staff, Hon. Chidi Amadi, is yet to resign his appointment.