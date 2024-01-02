FRSC Redeploys Corps Spokesman, Names Replacement

The Corps Marshal of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Dauda Biu, has authorized the redeployment of the Corps Public Education Officer, Deputy Corps Marshal Bisi Kazeem.

Kazeem was succeeded by Assistant Corps Marshal Jonas Agwu, formerly in charge of Command Administration and Strategies.

A statement released on Tuesday explained that these changes aim to enhance the Corps’ efforts in creating a safer motoring environment.

The announcement was made by Charles Edem, the Corps Commander, Deputy Corps Public Education Officer at the FRSC Headquarters in Abuja.

The redeployments are part of the FRSC’s strategic initiatives designed to achieve the organization’s corporate strategic goals for the year 2024.

The statement read, “The redeployed senior officers include, Deputy Corps Marshal (DCM) Shehu Alkali Zaki, the erstwhile Deputy Corps Marshal in charge of Training Department is henceforth to oversee the affairs of the Department of Operations.

“The former Corps Public Education Officer, Deputy Corps Marshal Bisi Kazeem, is to proceed as the DCM in charge of Training Department at the National Headquarters, Abuja.

“In addition to the above, the Corps Marshal also approved the redeployment of the former Assistant Corps Marshal in charge of Command Administration and Strategies, Assistant Corps Marshal Jonas Agwu, to take over the administration of the Corps Public Education Office hitherto held by Deputy Corps Marshal, Bisi Kazeem.

“You would recall that this redeployment of the outgoing Corps Public Education Officer, recently appointed Deputy Corps Marshal, marks his first deployment on the new rank.

“Expectedly, the Corps Marshal expressed confidence in the capacity and experiences of the newly redeployed senior officers to deliver on the mandate as he charged them to bring their professional expertise for impactful leadership.

“The redeployment is with effect from January 15, 2024, which marks the end of the ongoing Operation Zero Tolerance Special Patrol.”