Breaking: Japan Airline Plane On Fire After Collision With Coast Guard Aircraft

On Tuesday, a Japan Airlines aircraft, with passengers still aboard, caught fire on a runway at Tokyo’s Haneda airport, as reported by Nippon TV. The incident was possibly a result of a collision with a Coast Guard aircraft.

Live images broadcasted on public channel NHK revealed flames emerging from the windows of the aircraft. A spokesperson from Japan Airline mentioned that the plane, which had departed from Shin-Chitose airport in Hokkaido, was carrying over 300 passengers.

Awaiting further details…

