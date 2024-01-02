Atiku Mourns Renowned Poet, Olanrewaju Adepoju

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has expressed sadness over the death of a renowned and legendary poet, Chief Olanrewaju Adepoju.

In a post via his official X handle on Tuesday, Atiku described Adepoju as a great compatriot, who used his talent in Yoruba poetry to address bad governance and immoral conduct in society.

Atiku said the deceased was also a Muslim faithful who lived with utmost modesty and was disciplined.

He, therefore, joined his family and friends to share in their grief and also prayed to Allah (SWT) to grant him eternal rest.

He wrote: “I have just been informed of the passing of legendary poet, Chief Olanrewaju Adepoju.

“Lanre Adepoju was a great compatriot who used his talent in Yoruba poetry, called Ewi, to neutralise bad governance and immoral conduct in society.

“He was also a Muslim faithful who lived with utmost modesty and spartan discipline. I join his family and friends to share in their grief and also pray to Allah (SWT) to grant him Al-Jana Firdaus.”