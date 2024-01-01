Black Market Dollar To Naira Exchange Rate Today 1st January 2024

What is the Dollar to Naira Exchange rate at the black market also known as the parallel market (Aboki fx)?

See the black market Dollar to Naira exchange rate for 31st December, below. You can swap your dollar for Naira at these rates.

How much is a dollar to naira today in the black market?

Dollar to naira exchange rate today black market (Aboki dollar rate):

The exchange rate for a dollar to naira at Lagos Parallel Market (Black Market) players buy a dollar for N1215 and sell at N1220 on Sunday 31st December 2023, according to sources at Bureau De Change (BDC).

Please note that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) does not recognize the parallel market (black market), as it has directed individuals who want to engage in Forex to approach their respective banks.

Dollar to Naira Black Market Rate Today

Dollar to Naira (USD to NGN) Black Market Exchange Rate Today Buying Rate N1215 Selling Rate N1220

Dollar to Naira CBN Rate Today

Dollar to Naira (USD to NGN) CBN Rate Today Buying Rate 898 Selling Rate 899

Please note that the rates you buy or sell forex may be different from what is captured in this article because prices vary.

Temi Popoola has been announced as the new Group Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer-designate of the Nigerian Exchange Group (NGX).

Naija News understands that Popoola will take over from the current GMD, Oscar Onyema, who is due for retirement next year.

The fresh changes in the group were confirmed in a statement signed and issued on Friday by the Group Company Secretary, Obehi Ikhaghe.

Story continues below advertisement



The NGX also confirmed the appointment of the Executive Director, of Capital Market of the exchange, Jude Chiemeka, to the position of Acting CEO of Nigerian Exchange Limited.