Yusuf vs Gawuna: NNPP Speaks On Deal With APC Over Kano Governorship Tussle

The New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) has denied striking any deal with the All Progressives Congress (APC) over the Kano State governorship tussle pending before the Supreme Court.

The party’s National Auditor, Ladipo Johnson stated that the party is in court and confident the apex court would rule in its favour.

According to Johnson, who spoke with The Punch, any rumour of a deal between the NNPP and the APC is just street talk which has no validity and should be disregarded.

He added that Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf will continue to deliver the dividends of democracy to the people of Kano.

“What you hear are street talks and you can’t stop street talks from happening. “I am not sure any senior officer in the party will tell you that is necessary. We are trying to win in court and Abba Kabir Yusuf will continue to deliver good services to the people of Kano,” Johnson said.

We Are 99.9% Hopeful Of Supreme Court Victory – Kano APC Forum

The All Progressives Congress (APC) former Special Advisers Forum has expressed strong optimism about the impending Supreme Court judgment concerning the Kano Governorship dispute, with a 99.9% expectation of victory.

The chairman of the forum, Abbati Bako, conveyed this confidence to journalists in Kano on Sunday.

The forum praised the party’s governorship candidate, Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna, and his running mate, Murtala Sule Garo, for their wins at the Election Petition Tribunal and the Appeal Court.