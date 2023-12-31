Ministers, Service Chiefs Visit Plateau Over Fresh Attack

The Minister of State for Defence, Bello Matawalle, and the service chiefs visited Plateau State shortly after a recent attack by gunmen.

Naija News gathered that this visit occurred in the aftermath of a fresh attack in Bokkos Local Government Area that claimed the lives of at least two individuals, including a father and his son.

Accompanied by the service chiefs and the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Betta Edu, Matawalle arrived at the Yakubu Gowon Airport Heipang via a Nigerian Air Force plane.

Upon landing at 10:10 am, Matawalle took the salute from military officials.

The service chiefs present included the Chief of Defence Staff, General Gabriel Musa; the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Taoreed Lagbaja; the Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ogalla, and the Chief of Air Staff, and Air Marshall Hassan Abubakar.

Plateau State has experienced two attacks within a week, with the latest one resulting in the killing of a father and his son. In the previous attack on December 24, over 190 people lost their lives during the Christmas Eve attacks in Bokkos and Barkin-Ladi local government areas.

The Transition Implementation Committee chairman, Markus Nyam, reported that the attackers invaded the village on Saturday night, and the community’s vigilantes engaged them, resulting in the death of one attacker.

The Joint Security Task Force Operation Safe Haven also responded promptly to the distress call, preventing further damage.