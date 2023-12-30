PDP Accuses Tinubu Of Withholding Workers December Salary

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has accused President Bola Tinubu-led government of withholding workers December Salary.

Making this allegation in a statement released on Saturday, the opposition party condemned the ruling government for refusing to pay workers salary despite removing fuel subsidy.

Naija News reports that the PDP accused the ruling party of deliberately weaponizing poverty to suppress Nigerians to succumb to its totalitarian system of government.

The party also boasted that it never failed to pay Nigerian workers’ salaries before Yuletide during its 16-year reign.

The statement read, “The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) condemns the failure by the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led government to pay the December salary of workers, stating that such further confirms that the administration is out to frustrate and inflict pain on Nigerians.

“The Party describes the failure to discharge such sensitive obligation to workers especially at this yuletide period as unacceptable and further shows the level of insensitivity of the Tinubu-led @OfficialAPCNg administration towards the welfare of Nigerians.

“By this action, the Tinubu administration has practically turned our nation into a huge Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camp with millions of Nigerians becoming beggars and observing the period in hunger, anguish and misery.

“It is obvious that the non-payment of the December salary critically needed by the workers including our gallant security operatives at this period is consistent with the atrocious character of APC administration to weaponize poverty and further suppress Nigerians to surrender to totalitarianism.

“Is it not provocative that while President Tinubu is busy partying and luxuriating with APC leaders, workers who are putting in their time and energy in the service of the nation are left with nothing to feed and celebrate with their families and loved ones?

“Such heartless act by the anti-people APC administration never happened in the 16 years of the PDP in government as workers then promptly received their December salary before Christmas day (25th) to enable them celebrate yuletide and end of year festivities with their loved ones.

“More distressing is that the Tinubu Presidency can afford to withhold salaries even after approving the unbearable increase in the pump price of fuel to over N700 per liter, with attendant high cost of food, transportation, medication and other basic necessities of life.

“It is instructive to remind Nigerians that the Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) had earlier this month announced that it shared a total of N1.783 trillion to Federal, State and Local Governments for December 2023, yet workers have not been paid because no cash backing was effected by the Tinubu administration despite huge resources accruable to it. We ask, where is the money?

“Our Party is appalled by the level of profligacy apparent in the APC administration whose actions and policies are skewed towards the promotion and institutionalization of corruption, deprivation and suppression of Nigerians.

“Nigerians will recall that earlier in August, the PDP alerted that our nation’s economy was asphyxiating and grinding to a halt under the increasingly corrupt APC and President Tinubu’s crippling economic policies with consequential negative toll on productivity.

“The failure to pay December salary of workers further confirms that the Tinubu-led APC administration has practically ran our nation’s economy aground with its corruption, recklessness and ill-informed counter-productive policies.

“The PDP demands that President Tinubu immediately account for the trillions of naira accruable from the removal of subsidy on petroleum products in the last seven months.”