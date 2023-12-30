How I Escaped Assassination In Ebonyi – PDP Chieftain

A Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain in Ebonyi State, Ojimba Chikaodiri, has narrated how he and his family members escaped assassination during the week.

Naija News understands that gunmen attacked Chikaodiri and his family in his country home at Echiaba, Ebonyi Local Government area of the state.

The politician who spoke with Saturday Sun in Abakaliki on Friday, noted that the attack lasted for an hour.

He explained that it was policemen attached to him that protected him and his family from being killed.

He commended Governor Francis Nwifuru for his prompt intervention.

Chikaodiri said, “It was a gruesome attempt on my life and my dear family. That my wife, children and I are alive today is to the glory of God.

“May I sincerely on behalf of my family, appreciate Nigerian security forces especially Ebonyi State Police Command for their prompt intervention during a gruesome attack on my life and immediate family on 24th December, 2023, by gunmen armed to the teeth at my country home in Ebonyi LGA.

“I also want to thank the Governor of Ebonyi State Rt. Hon. Francis Nwifuru for his prompt intervention and assurances of full security.

“To the police men attached to me, thank you for being the visible protection during the attack that lasted for about an hour. I won’t take it for granted. To my friends, home and abroad, thank you for your calls and passionate prayers.”