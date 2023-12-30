Burundi President Says Gay Couples Should Be Stoned

Burundi’s President, Evariste Ndayishimiye, launched a furious anti-gay tirade on Friday, suggesting same-sex couples should be publicly stoned.

Naija News reports that he also criticized Western nations for pressuring other countries to grant LGBT rights or risk losing their assistance.

Since 2009, homosexuality has been illegal in Burundi, an East African nation of conservative Christian beliefs. same-sex relationship in the East African nation can result in sentences of up to two years in prison.

Ndayishimiye, who is a devout Catholic, termed marriage between same-sex couples as an “abominable practice.”

“Personally, I think if we see these kinds of individuals in Burundi we should put them in a stadium and stone them. And it would not be a sin for those who do,” Ndayishimiye said.

Additionally, he criticized Western nations for pressuring smaller countries to accept gay marriage or risk losing their help.

He warned that Burundians who had left their country and chose to engage in homosexuality need “not to return to the country.

Numerous East African nations have made homosexuality illegal. These nations have a history of stigmatizing and repressing LGBT individuals, which is frequently fostered by fundamentalist Christians and Muslims.

Uganda passed one of the strongest anti-homosexuality laws in the world in May, sparking concern among rights groups and Western countries.

Story continues below advertisement



In retaliation, the World Bank halted new loans to Uganda and Washington declared it would pull out of a significant trade agreement. It also placed restrictions on official travel visas.