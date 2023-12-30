44 LG Chairmen Sue Kano Govt Over Construction Of Flyovers

Forty-four Local Government Area Chairmen in Kano State have filed a lawsuit against the state government before a Federal High Court, Abuja.

The lawsuit was filed over the state government’s move to construct two flyovers at Tal’udu and Danagundi all within the metropolis with 70 per cent funding of their monies.

The chairmen of the council filed the lawsuit, seeking an order to stop the government from using their funds from their joint account.

Parties in the suit with number FHC/ABJ/CS/1733/2023 and dated 29th December, 2023 are the Kano State Government, the State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice and the Accountant General of the state.

The plaintiffs are all the 44 Local Government Councils and the Association of Local Government of Nigeria (ALGON), Kano State chapter.

However, the Governor Abba Yusuf while laying the foundation of the construction of the two flyovers Friday evening spoke on the financing of the projects saying it has been the tradition from his predecessors to finance such gigantic projects through the joint- account managed by the state and local governments.

He added that when completed, all the local government areas will use the roads on a timely basis.

Speaking at the ceremony, Yusuf said that the project was aimed at ensuring free flow traffic in the municipal to enhance socio-economic activities in the state.

He said that the project was initiated to reduce traffic congestion, ease travel, beautify the city, control pollution, and develop infrastructure in the ancient city.

He said that Kano as a mega city deserved massive infrastructure transformation to cater for the needs of over 10 million inhabitants and improve their socio-economic well-being.