Video: Nigerians Troop Out To Greet Tinubu After Praying At Lagos Central Mosque

Many Nigerians at the Lagos Island trooped out to greet President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Friday after he finished praying at the State Central Mosque.

Naija News reports that. Tinubu returned to the state last week for the Yuletide celebration and also had a series of political engagements.

Apart from meeting with the Lagos state’s political and traditional rulers, Tinubu met with the Nigerian Governor’s Forum, the new Ondo State Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, and many others.

The online video captured many Nigerians standing and waving at the President, who responded to the gesture before he drove off.

Meanwhile, the Governor of Osun State, Ademola Adeleke, has said he has a cordial relationship with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The Osun governor, in an interview with Arise News, said he does not have any issue with the President, adding that he became the Nigerian leader because God ordained it.

Adeleke asked Nigerians to keep praying for him, and his health so that he could solve the economic and security challenges facing the nation in the shortest possible time.

He said, “One thing with me is that whichever way he gets there, God wants him to be there. That is my belief. Since he’s there now, he’s our President, so we have to keep praying for him. For his health, for everything so that he can do well for us. He’s not there a year yet.

“We are praying and we are watching that the suffering of our people will change, that is just our prayer. We hope to see growth for the better because people are suffering economically.”