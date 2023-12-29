Top Nigerian Newspaper Headlines For Today, Friday, 29th December, 2023

Good morning Nigeria. Welcome to the Naija News roundup of top newspaper headlines in Nigeria for today, Friday, 29th December 2023.

Former Deputy National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Bode George, has called on all Nigerian leaders to learn a lesson from the death of the former Ondo State Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu (SAN).

In a statement on Thursday, George said Akeredolu’s demise should be a big lesson that those in positions of authority must always strive to defend the interests of Nigerians.

George said the big lesson is that everyone should fear God, respect fellow human beings and do the right thing for this country to assume its rightful place in the comity of nations.

He described the former governor’s death as a monumental loss to Ondo state, the South West and the country in general, recalling the role played by Akeredolu in the formation of Amotekun.

George said Akeredolu stood out when the lives and property of the people of Ondo State in particular the Yoruba people, were threatened by invaders.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Thursday insisted that the seat of the 26 Rivers House of Assembly lawmakers who dumped the party for the All Progressives Congress (APC) remains vacant.

The National Legal Adviser, Adeyemi Ajibade, gave this stand shortly after Justice Donatus Okorowo of a Federal High Court, Abuja, adjourned the embattled lawmakers’s suit until Jan. 24, 2024.

Ajibade said though President Bola Tinubu might have intervened in the dispute between the Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara and the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, the party stood on what the constitution says on defection.

According to the senior lawyer, aside from that, the constitution of the country is very clear; Section 109 (1g) is clear as to issues of detection.

He said the affected lawmakers had not denied that they had not detected.

The Governor of Plateau State, Caleb Mutfwang, has said that he has sent a message to President Bola Tinubu to fish out the murderers in the state’s massacre.

The governor insisted that the killings must be brought to an end.

Speaking via a statement on his X account, the governor said that he and Tinubu have already started taking many decisions on the dire situation.

He asserted that the perpetrators of the crime would not be pardoned.

The Speaker of Edo State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon Blessing Agbebaku, has opened up on the reason the allocation to the office of the Deputy Governor for the 2024 appropriation was slashed to about 345 million naira while that of the Secretary to State Government (SSG), Head of Service (HoS) and others were far higher.

Agbebaku disclosed that the responsibilities of the deputy governor, Philip Shaibu, were distributed to other offices because of his gubernatorial aspirations.

The lawmaker explained that Governor Godwin Obaseki insisted that since Shaibu did not perform his responsibilities properly in the outgoing year due to his gubernatorial bid, most of his functions would be relocated to other offices.

Speaking to journalists on the development in his office, Agbebaku also dispelled rumours that there was disenchantment among some house members who were plotting to make the house not peaceful for him.

The Federal Government has said it is working to scale up intelligence gathering and response to crises in any part of the country.

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, stated this in a statement while reacting to attacks on some communities in Bokkos and Barkin-Ladi Local Government Areas of Plateau State.

He said the federal government strongly condemned the recent killings in the North Central State and condoled with the families of the victims.

The minister said President Bola Tinubu has directed the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and the relevant government agencies to provide relief materials to the affected communities.

The Governor of Ondo State, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, on Thursday visited the family of the late Governor of the state, Rotimi Akeredolu.

Aiyedatiwa led members of the State Executive Council on a condolence visit to the residence of Akeredolu in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, to commiserate with his family.

The newly sworn-in Governor vowed to immortalise the Akeredolu, who died on Wednesday after a protracted illness.

He noted that the late Akeredolu will never be forgotten because his legacies and impacts can be seen and felt across the State and the country.

The governor described his late principal as a sincere, courageous, selfless and patriotic leader who fought for his people, championed development and touched many lives.

Aiyedatiwa in an emotional tribute, also described the former governor as a caring and compassionate husband, father and grandfather, adding that it was a rare privilege to have served under his tutelage.

He reiterated that the demise of his late boss is a great loss to Ondo State, tthe Southwest region and Nigeria at large, stressing that Akeredolu’s struggle for a peaceful, fair and just society is one that can never be forgotten in a hurry.

The governor noted that the legacies of late Akeredolu will continue to reverberate in his invaluable contributions to the socio-economic and infrastructural development of Ondo State, the growth of the Anglican Church and the reforms in the legal profession in Nigeria.

The Chairman of the BUA Group, Abdul-Samad Rabiu, has affirmed the company’s commitment to selling cement at the rate of N3,500 starting from January 2024.

During a conversation with State House Correspondents in Lagos on Thursday after meeting with President Bola Tinubu, Rabiu assured that the company would ensure accessibility and affordability of the product for customers, even in the face of numerous challenges.

“You know the price that we have set will be N3,500 per bag. You know, x factory, of course, plus VAT, and then delivered to customers depending on the region.

“As you know, the factory that we have; one is in Edo, the other one is in Sokoto state. So, for example, if you want us to deliver cement to you from Sokoto, say, to Lagos from Adamawa or to Maiduguri, the distance is quite far.

“So dependent on the distance and dependent on the location. You know the price changes, but we intend to keep that promise,” he said.

Rabiu added that the cement company site in Sokoto, which will be inaugurated by January 2024, is expected to expand the market further across the country.

A Federal High Court in Abuja on Thursday extended the December 15 interim order stopping the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) from taking any action against the 26 Rivers House of Assembly members who defected to All Progressives Congress (APC).

Justice Donatus Okorowo extended the order following an application by counsel for the embattled lawmakers, Steve Adehi, SAN, and supported by Ken Njemanze, SAN, who appeared for the Rivers House of Assembly.

Although PDP’s lawyer, Adeyemi Ajibade, SAN, opposed the application, Justice Okorowo agreed that based on Order 26, Rule 10 of the FHC, the court had the discretionary power to grant the plea in the interest of justice.

The judge held that he was persuaded by the reasons given by Adehi and Njemanze that granting the order would be better in the interest of justice.

The Federal Government has announced plans to close the Iyana Oworonshoki- Adeniji Adele section of the Third Mainland Bridge for repairs beginning from 11 am on Tuesday, January 9th, 2024.

Speaking via a statement by the Federal Ministry of Works on Thursday, the government provided alternative routes for motorists.

The Federal Controller of Works, Lagos, Engr. O. I. Kesha warned motorists to cooperate with the traffic management officials deployed to manage traffic.

Consequent to the above, motorists are hereby advised to use alternative routes:

1) Ojota – Ikorodu road- Funsho Williams Avenue – EKO bridge-Apogbon-CMS

2) Ojota- Ikorodu road- Jibowu – Yaba- Oyingbo-Iddo- Carter bridge- CMS

3) Gbagada- Anthony- Ikorodu road- Funsho Williams – Eko bridge- Apogbon – CMS.

The Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 General election, Peter Obi, has enjoined Nigerians not to give up on the country due to its lingering challenges.

Obi, who spoke on Thursday on the importance of Christians praying for the progress and advancement of the nation, urged the believers to maintain their faith in the Nigerian project.

Naija News reports that Obi made the call during his special Christmas visit to an influential figure in the oil industry, Dr Michael Onuoha, at his residence in Umunakara community, Nwangele Local Government Area of Imo state.

That’s the top Nigerian newspaper headlines for today. Read more Nigerian news on Naija News. See you again tomorrow.