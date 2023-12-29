Sokoto Govt Establishes New Security Outfit To Address Insecurity

The Sokoto State government has approved the establishment of a local security outfit in the state to checkmate the activities of bandits and criminal elements terrorizing the state and its environs.

Naija News understands that the bill establishing the Sokoto Community Guard Corps was officially signed into law on Thursday, December 28, by Governor Ahmed Aliyu.

The state House of Assembly had previously approved the governor’s proposal to create a community guards corps on December 21.

During the signing ceremony at the Government House, Governor Aliyu expressed that his administration had conceived the idea to complement the security efforts of President Bola Tinubu-led administration and ensure the safety of the people.

He emphasized that the establishment of this outfit was not intended to compete with the police force.

Aliyu said, “The signing into law of this Sokoto Community Guard Corps is a very important milestone in the lives of this administration.

“As we are all aware, Sokoto State is facing insecurity, especially banditry, thereby destabilising the peaceful nature the state is known for.

“Indeed, we pledge to do everything humanly possible to maintain peace and security in the state. The creation of this security guard corps is geared towards supplementing the efforts of conventional security outfits to protect the lives and property of the people, especially at the grassroots.

“Let me say here clearly that the community guard corps is not Sokoto police; it is not a force created by the Sokoto State government.”

The governor urged security agencies to provide assistance to the community in safeguarding crops, emphasizing their crucial role in ensuring a secure state.

He stressed: “Security agencies, please you should know that they are not your rivals; they are there to assist you, to give you all necessary support and information from their localities.

“Let me, at this junction, reiterate our administration’s commitment in the area of security to ensure the protection of lives and property of the people of the state.”