Makinde, Abiodun Visit Tinubu In Lagos (Photos)

The Governors of Ogun and Oyo States, Dapo Abiodun and Seyi Makinde, visited President Bola Ahmed Tinubu at his Lagos residence.

Naija News gathered that the governors, on Friday, came to pay homage to the president on the celebration of Christmas.

This comes hours after the South West Governors’ Forums paid a condolence visit to the family of the late former Governor of Ondo State, Rotimi Akeredolu.

The governors also decided to set up a joint committee to collaborate with the Akeredolu family to give the late Governor of Ondo State a befitting burial.

The Ogun Governor stated this during a condolence visit to the home of Akeredolu in Ibadan, Oyo State.

Governor Abiodun went alongside his counterparts from Osun State, Ademola Adeleke; Ekiti, Biodun Oyebanji, while Governor Seyi Makinde was represented by his Deputy, Bayo Lawal.

Speaking on behalf of his colleagues, Abiodun described the deceased as a very dependable, reliable, predictable, and consistent person, who never hesitated at any point in time to say exactly how he felt on any issue, no matter how controversial.

Abiodun said the late Akeredolu was a fearless and courageous man who advocated and championed the course of a Southern presidency and worked towards its success.

See the photos of the visit to Tinubu below.

