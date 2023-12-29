Gypsy Rose Granted Early Release From Prison After Completing 7-Year Term For Mother’s Murder

The Missouri woman, Gypsy Rose Blanchard, who orchestrated a plan to kill her mother, subjected her to physical abuse, and compelled her to feign serious illnesses, has been released from prison ahead of schedule.

The release occurred early on Thursday at approximately 3:30 a.m. from the Chillicothe Correctional Center, as confirmed by the Missouri Department of Corrections.

As per a spokesperson, Blanchard was granted parole, leading to her release three years earlier than her designated release date.

At the time of her release, Blanchard, aged 32, had been serving a 10-year sentence for a second-degree murder conviction related to the demise of her mother, Clauddine “Dee Dee” Blanchard, in June 2015.

The Springfield News-Leader reported that during the incident, Gypsy Rose’s then-boyfriend, Nicholas Godejohn, fatally stabbed Dee Dee Blanchard while Gypsy Rose hid in the bathroom of her mother’s residence in Springfield, Missouri.

Nicholas Godejohn received a life sentence without the possibility of parole in 2019 for his role in the crime.

The homicide triggered a media sensation, inspiring Hulu’s 2019 series “The Act” and HBO’s 2017 documentary film “Mommy Dead and Dearest.”

During the court proceedings, prosecutors asserted that Blanchard’s mother suffered from Munchausen syndrome by proxy, a psychological condition wherein a caregiver fabricates symptoms or induces real ones to portray the person under their care as unwell, often seeking attention.

In a 2017 interview with talk show host Dr. Phil McGraw, Blanchard disclosed that her mother had shaved her head and compelled her to consume food through a feeding tube.

Blanchard’s upbringing was marked by isolation from the outside world, homeschooling, and years of ignorance regarding her mother’s actions.

The duo garnered charitable contributions, with a local Habitat for Humanity group constructing a wheelchair-accessible house in Springfield. Additionally, they received a trip to Disney World and had the opportunity to meet country artist Miranda Lambert, facilitated by the Make-a-Wish Foundation, as reported by Ozarks First.

Expressing remorse, Blanchard has conveyed her regret over her mother’s demise. In an interview slated for an upcoming cover story with People Magazine, she emphasized, “Nobody will ever hear me say I’m glad she’s dead or I’m proud of what I did. I regret it every single day.”

Story continues below advertisement



Acknowledging her mother’s illness, Blanchard added, “She didn’t deserve that. She was a sick woman, and unfortunately, I wasn’t educated enough to see that. She deserved to be where I am, sitting in prison, doing time for criminal behaviour.”