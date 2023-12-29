Focus On Corrupt Politicians, Not APC-Tailored Tribal Disputes – Akin Osuntokun Urges Nigerians

The Director General of the Labour Party, LP, Presidential Campaign Council, Akin Osuntokun, on Friday, urged Nigerians to shift their focus from politically charged tribal disputes fueled by the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Instead, he urged them to focus on holding corrupt politicians accountable for their role in contributing to the deterioration of the country.

Osuntokun, in a post on his social media handle, advocated for an investigation into the actions of the Nigerian military to identify factors impeding its effectiveness.

This suggestion came in the aftermath of the unprovoked massacre of over 160 individuals in communities across Barkin Ladi, Mangu, and Bokkos local government areas of Plateau State.

He emphasized that such an investigation could reveal the interests benefiting from the ongoing terrorism in the country.

Nevertheless, Osuntokun affirmed that the nation’s military has the capacity to confront the threat posed by terrorists in the country.

Akin said, “The Nigerian military possesses the capability to address the threat posed by terrorists in Nigeria. However, certain factors have hindered its effectiveness. It is essential to examine what has impeded the military’s actions and who might be responsible for these obstacles.

“Rather than getting entangled in politically motivated tribal disputes fueled by the APC, it is crucial to redirect our focus towards a more pressing issue—the corrupt politicians who are actively contributing to the deterioration of our country.

“By asking these questions, we can uncover the forces that are benefiting from the ongoing terrorism. It is essential to recognize that, as citizens, we are all potential victims, and uniting against corruption should be our shared priority.”