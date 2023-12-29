Details Of Tinubu’s Meeting With Aiyedatiwa Emerges

The newly sworn-in governor of Ondo State, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, met with President Bola Tinubu late Thursday night in Lagos State.

Aiyedatiwa disclosed that he received advice and encouragement from the President to take charge and mobilise everybody in the state to continue with the business of governance.

His statement comes barely 24 hours after he took the oath of office following the demise of the former Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu.

On Wednesday, the Ondo State Government announced the death of Akeredolu after a long battle with prostate cancer.

Speaking after the closed-door meeting with Tinubu, Aiyedatiwa explained that he visited the President to “further brief him on the events that happened in our state, the loss of our governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, and to also let him know that I have just been sworn in, because there can never be a vacuum, as the governor of Ondo State, being his former deputy.”

Speaking further, the governor said the meeting saw him “thank President Tinubu for standing by us during the critical moment in our state. It’s no longer news what happened in the last six months in Ondo State that was in the news.

“Ondo State was practically in the news almost every day in the last six months, but all that has been put to rest now, and he stood by us as the President of the country.

“So I’m here to just thank him for being a father figure to the state, all his advice and the development right now and what we are looking forward to do in the days ahead.”