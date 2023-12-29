Black Market Dollar To Naira Exchange Rate Today 29th December 2023

What is the Dollar to Naira Exchange rate at the black market also known as the parallel market (Aboki fx)?

See the black market Dollar to Naira exchange rate for 28th December, below. You can swap your dollar for Naira at these rates.

How much is a dollar to naira today in the black market?

Dollar to naira exchange rate today black market (Aboki dollar rate):

The exchange rate for a dollar to naira at Lagos Parallel Market (Black Market) players buy a dollar for N1205 and sell at N1215 on Thursday 28th December 2023, according to sources at Bureau De Change (BDC).

Please note that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) does not recognize the parallel market (black market), as it has directed individuals who want to engage in Forex to approach their respective banks.

Dollar to Naira Black Market Rate Today

Dollar to Naira (USD to NGN) Black Market Exchange Rate Today Buying Rate N1205 Selling Rate N1215

Dollar to Naira CBN Rate Today

Dollar to Naira (USD to NGN) CBN Rate Today Buying Rate 895 Selling Rate 896

Please note that the rates you buy or sell forex may be different from what is captured in this article because prices vary.

British American Tobacco and its affiliate companies have been fined $110 million by the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission.

Naija News reports that the commission announced on its X page on Wednesday that the fine was for violating the National Tobacco Control Act, the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Act, and other legal instruments.

The verdict of the investigation conducted by the FCCPC detailed that, “BAT Parties shall pay a penalty of $110,000,000 (One Hundred and Ten Million Dollars) under and pursuant to Sections 155 of the FCCPA, Clause 11 of the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission’s Administrative Penalties Regulations, 2020 and Clause 4.2 of the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission’s Investigative Cooperation/Assistance Rules and Procedures, 2021.”