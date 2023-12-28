‘Why Akeredolu’s Aides, Commissioner Resigned’

The emergence of Lucky Aiyedatiwa as the Governor of Ondo State has seen some political aides of the late Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, tender their resignation letters.

Naija News had earlier reported that the political aides who have resigned citied their loyalty to Akeredolu.

They include a commissioner, Special Advisers, and Assistants appointed by the late Governor Akeredolu.

The aides hinged their decision to resign on the demise of their benefactor, the late Governor Akeredolu.

A reliable source who spoke with Vanguard revealed that those throwing in the towel, were just being clever by half. They knew the parts they played during the crisis.

He said, “They’re only afraid of what’s to come. They knew that the new governor would soon reshuffle the cabinet, hence they threw in the towel.

“They were just being jittery. They don’t want to be disgraced by being dropped by the governor ahead of changes that would eventually come.

“So they played a fast one by resigning even on the exact day the new governor was sworn in.

“It was pre-planned. It’s like they wrote the letters before the death of Governor Akeredolu and when it happened, they just signed it and inserted the dates.

“They are being hunted by their past. They didn’t support the new governor becoming the acting governor not to talk of becoming the substantive governor.

“Now that God has vindicated Aiyedatiwa and he has been elevated, they can’t stand working under him.”