‘There Was Cheers When Aiyedatiwa Was Announced As Governor’ – Frank Tietie (Video)

A Lawyer, Frank Tietie, has reacted to the death of the Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu and the swearing-in of his deputy, Lucky Aiyedatiwa as Governor.

Naija News had earlier reported that Akeredolu died in the early hours of Wednesday and Aiyedatiwa was sworn-in later in the day.

Speaking on the swearing-in event, Tietie said he felt sad when he saw cheers when the new governor of Ondo State, Lucky Aiyedatiwa was being sworn in.

He expressed concern about the reactions of people when a new governor was sworn in, saying that it’s not right to celebrate another person’s misfortune.

He said that supporters should not be gloating or acting in a way that seems abusive and unbecoming when people are mourning.

Frank Tietie said this while speaking in an interview on Arise TV.

He said, “I felt sad when I saw the new governor being sworn in and we saw cheers and shouts and all sorts of rantings.

“That should not be because this is sad. One person’s misfortune shouldn’t really translate to another person’s fortune.

“If it is indeed that kind of person shouldn’t appear to be gloating or should be happy about that or even his supporters should be doing that.

“Therefore, so much effort must be made to turn down such kind of behavior that seems to be very abusive and unbecoming of a people of a state that are really mourning at this time.”

See the video below:

Story continues below advertisement

