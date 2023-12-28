Photos: BBNaija’s Chomzy Ties The Knot With ‘Married Man’

Former Big Brother Naija ‘Level Up’ Housemate, Chomzy, has tied the knot with a married man, identified as Rich Figo.

Naija News recalls that in June this year, Chomzy made headlines over her romantic relationship with Figo but she failed to confirm or debunk the reports.

Figo’s wife also shared photos online alleging she is a victim of domestic violence following her husband’s extra-marital affair with Chomzy.

Reacting to the allegation, in a post on his Instagram story, Figo issued a disclaimer stating he is no longer married.

He further warned that people should stop criticizing Chomzy over the reports of their romantic relationship.

He added that the reality TV star made him heal from heartbreak when his ex-wife dumped him for another man.

In response, Figo’s wife alleged that her husband has refused to grant her access to her children.

However, the traditional marriage photos of Chomzy and Figo have emerged online.

Taking to his Instagram page, Figo eulogised the reality TV star, “Thank you, Lord, for giving me the most beautiful angel in a woman’s form…Sincerely found love and peace of mind when I found you…I am proud to call you my wife.e I LOVE YO.U”

In the comment section, Chomzy wrote: ‘I love you too, baby.”

