Ondo: ‘Why We Resigned’ – Akeredolu’s Aide

One of the political associates of the late Governor of Ondo State, Rotimi Akeredolu, has revealed why they resigned from office.

Naija News had earlier reported that some aides and assistants of Akeredolu tendered their resignation following the emergence of Lucky Aiyedatiwa as Governor.

Aiyedatiwa was sworn in as Governor on Wednesday following the death of Akeredolu in the early hours of Wednesday.

One of those who resigned confided in Vanguard that they had no choice but to resign because of their loyalty to Akeredolu.

According to him, “Nobody should expect us to have a divided loyalty. Our loyalty is to Akeredolu even until death.

“There’s no doubt even if the new governor don’t victimise us, his supporters would victimise us if we remain in government.

“I think the best thing to do in such a situation is to resign and allow the new governor to empower those he used to discredit the late governor when he was still alive. They’re his foot soldiers. Let’s see how far they can go.

“We’ve no apology for being loyal to Governor Akeredolu, he was our benefactor and he remains.

“I think the new governor should get down to serious business and shut his door to all those sycophants milling around him looking for patronage.”