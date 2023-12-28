LP Releases Timetable For Bye-Elections, Pegs Senate Form At N5 Million

The Labour Party (LP) has published a timetable and activity schedule for the upcoming bye-elections on February 3, 2024, covering Senatorial, House of Representatives, and State Assemblies seats.

The National Secretary of the Labour Party, Umar Ibrahim, announced that the form collection period begins on December 28, 2023, concluding on January 4, 2024. The primaries are scheduled for January 7, 2024.

The leadership of the party has sanctioned fees for both Expression of Interest and Nomination forms. The specified amounts are as follows: Senate – N1.5 million and N3.5 million, House of Reps – N1 million and N2 million, House of Assembly – N100,000 and N500,000.

Furthermore, the party has granted an exemption from payment of fees for Expression of Interest Forms to Female Aspirants and Persons Living with Disabilities (PWD) Aspirants.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has designated February 3, 2024, for the bye-elections, prompted by the resignation or demise of some members of the National and State Houses of Assembly.

The vacancies are spread across two Senatorial Districts, four Federal Constituencies, and three State Constituencies, encompassing nine States of the Federation.