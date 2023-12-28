Don’t Abandon Akeredolu’s Projects In Ondo – APC Group Urges Aiyedatiwa

A faction within the governing All Progressives Congress (APC), Consolidated APC Grassroots Movement (CAGraM), has urged the new Governor of Ondo State, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, not to abandon the ongoing projects initiated by his late predecessor, Rotimi Akeredolu.

Naija News reported that Aiyedatiwa was sworn in on Wednesday at the Cocoa Conference Hall of the governor’s office in Akure, the state capital, by the state Chief Judge, Justice Olusegun Odusola, following the death of former Governor Rotimi Akeredolu in the early hours of Wednesday after a protracted battle with Prostate Cancer and Leukemia.

Ambassador Agbi Stephen Omobamidele, the Deputy National Chairman of CAGraM, congratulated Aiyedatiwa in a statement and encouraged him to uphold the developmental agenda started by Akeredolu.

Omobamidele also appealed to the people of the state to show their support for the new governor.

He said, “I congratulate the Ondo State governor and urged him to embark on a speedy recovery of the developmental agenda of his predecessors which was altered by his illness, which kept him out of the state for many months.

“In the same vein, I call on all party faithful and the good people of the state to support H.E. Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa as he plans to bring the state up to date with the renewed hope of the government of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.“